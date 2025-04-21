US Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) Bahrain Supports Instillation-Wide MASCAL Exercise at NAVCENT, Reinforcing Operational Readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MANAMA, Bahrain (April 16, 2025) Emergency Response Team (ERT) assigned to U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) Bahrain assess casualties at the Casualty Collection Point (CCP) during an instillation-wide mass casualty (MASCAL) exercise on board Naval Air Station (NSA) 1 Bahrain. This MASCAL exercise is the second of three Emergency Preparedness evolutions scheduled from March through May 2025 to assess capabilities and improve response safety and efficiency to potential real-world threats within the Central Command (CENTCOM) Area of Operation (AOR). Manama, Bahrain, April 16, 2025. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo).