    US Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) Bahrain Supports Instillation-Wide MASCAL Exercise at NAVCENT, Reinforcing Operational Readiness

    BAHRAIN

    04.16.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    USNMRTC Sigonella/USNH Sigonella/USNMRTU Bahrain/USNMRTC Sigonella Detachment Souda Bay

    MANAMA, Bahrain (April 16, 2025) Emergency Response Team (ERT) assigned to U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) Bahrain assess casualties at the Casualty Collection Point (CCP) during an instillation-wide mass casualty (MASCAL) exercise on board Naval Air Station (NSA) 1 Bahrain. This MASCAL exercise is the second of three Emergency Preparedness evolutions scheduled from March through May 2025 to assess capabilities and improve response safety and efficiency to potential real-world threats within the Central Command (CENTCOM) Area of Operation (AOR). Manama, Bahrain, April 16, 2025. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo).

    US Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) Bahrain Supports Instillation-Wide MASCAL Exercise at NAVCENT, Reinforcing Operational Readiness

