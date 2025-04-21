Curtis Wilbur Conducts Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Chief Electrician's Mate David Estrada leads training for the engineering department on the mess decks of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) in the Pacific Ocean, April 16, 2025. Curtis Wilbur, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mark Bergado)