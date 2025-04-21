Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 25: MRF-D 25.3, ADF, PMC, Royal Marine Commando leaders meet for Balikatan 2025 [Image 6 of 6]

    Balikatan 25: MRF-D 25.3, ADF, PMC, Royal Marine Commando leaders meet for Balikatan 2025

    3RD MARINE BRIGADE HEADQUARTERS, PHILIPPINES

    04.21.2025

    Photo by Capt. John Fischer 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jason C. Armas, left, the commanding officer of Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, speaks with Brig. Gen. Antonio Mangoroban, the commanding officer of 3rd Marine Brigade, Philippine Marine Corps, during a meeting for the start of Exercise Balikatan 25 at 3rd Marine Brigade Headquarters, Palawan, Philippines, April 21, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between U.S. and Philippine armed forces designed to strengthen the alliance, showcase the capable combined force, and demonstrate the commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Capt. John Fischer)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2025
    Date Posted: 04.22.2025 08:10
    Photo ID: 8986428
    VIRIN: 250421-M-WW851-1006
    Resolution: 2048x1367
    Size: 359.72 KB
    Location: 3RD MARINE BRIGADE HEADQUARTERS, PH
    This work, Balikatan 25: MRF-D 25.3, ADF, PMC, Royal Marine Commando leaders meet for Balikatan 2025 [Image 6 of 6], by CPT John Fischer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Philippines
    Balikatan
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    MRF-D 25.3
    Balikatan 25
    BK25

