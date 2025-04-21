Balikatan 25: MRF-D 25.3, ADF, PMC, Royal Marine Commando leaders meet for Balikatan 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jason C. Armas, left, the commanding officer of Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, speaks with Brig. Gen. Antonio Mangoroban, the commanding officer of 3rd Marine Brigade, Philippine Marine Corps, during a meeting for the start of Exercise Balikatan 25 at 3rd Marine Brigade Headquarters, Palawan, Philippines, April 21, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between U.S. and Philippine armed forces designed to strengthen the alliance, showcase the capable combined force, and demonstrate the commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Capt. John Fischer)