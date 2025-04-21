White Beach Fest 2025

WHITE BEACH, OKINAWA, JAPAN
A Military Working Dog assigned to 3rd Law Enforcement Battalion's K-9 unit conducts security roves during White Beach Festival onboard White Beach Naval Facility, April 13, 2025. Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint Force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2025 01:27
|Photo ID:
|8986173
|VIRIN:
|250413-N-DN657-1006
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
