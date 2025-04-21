Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    White Beach Fest 2025 [Image 14 of 23]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    White Beach Fest 2025

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.12.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Guth 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa

    WHITE BEACH, OKINAWA, JAPAN
    DJ Celly and DJ Shigeki perform during White Beach Festival onboard White Beach Naval Facility, April 12, 2025. Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint Force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2025
    Date Posted: 04.22.2025 01:27
    Photo ID: 8986146
    VIRIN: 250412-N-DN657-1095
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, White Beach Fest 2025 [Image 23 of 23], by PO2 Zachary Guth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    White Beach Fest 2025
    White Beach Fest 2025
    White Beach Fest 2025
    White Beach Fest 2025
    White Beach Fest 2025
    White Beach Fest 2025
    White Beach Fest 2025
    White Beach Fest 2025
    White Beach Fest 2025
    White Beach Fest 2025
    White Beach Fest 2025
    White Beach Fest 2025
    White Beach Fest 2025
    White Beach Fest 2025
    White Beach Fest 2025
    White Beach Fest 2025
    White Beach Fest 2025
    White Beach Fest 2025
    White Beach Fest 2025
    White Beach Fest 2025
    White Beach Fest 2025
    White Beach Fest 2025
    White Beach Fest 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    festival
    Community Relations
    CFAO
    White Beach Fest

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download