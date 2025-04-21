White Beach Fest 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

WHITE BEACH, OKINAWA, JAPAN

DJ Celly and DJ Shigeki perform during White Beach Festival onboard White Beach Naval Facility, April 12, 2025. Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa maintains and operates facilities to support United Nations Command-Rear missions, coalition and allied partners, U.S. Navy ships, submarines, and aircraft, and Joint Force assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)