    Balikatan 25: Lance Cpl. Perez Promotion Ceremony [Image 5 of 9]

    Balikatan 25: Lance Cpl. Perez Promotion Ceremony

    PHILIPPINES

    04.17.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Robert Louis Perez Jr., a native of Texas and a motor transport operator with 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, is congratulated by his fellow Marines after his promotion ceremony prior to the commencement of Exercise Balikatan 25 near Subic Bay, Philippines, April 17, 2025. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Iyer P. Ramakrishna)

