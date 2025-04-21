MRF-D 25.3: Commanding General of Marine Corps Installations Command visits Darwin

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Jason Woodworth, Commander of Marine Corps Installations Command and Assistant Deputy Commandant, Installations and Logistics (Facilities), presents a challenge coin to Cpl. Ricardo FloresLuna, a network administrator with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Australia, April 18, 2025. MRF-D 25.3 is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. Woodworth is a native of New York and FloresLuna is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Angelina Sara)