Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MRF-D 25.3: Commanding General of Marine Corps Installations Command visits Darwin

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MRF-D 25.3: Commanding General of Marine Corps Installations Command visits Darwin

    DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    04.18.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Angelina Sara 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Jason Woodworth, Commander of Marine Corps Installations Command and Assistant Deputy Commandant, Installations and Logistics (Facilities), presents a challenge coin to Cpl. Ricardo FloresLuna, a network administrator with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Australia, April 18, 2025. MRF-D 25.3 is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. Woodworth is a native of New York and FloresLuna is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Angelina Sara)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2025
    Date Posted: 04.21.2025 19:27
    Photo ID: 8985673
    VIRIN: 250418-M-LO454-1635
    Resolution: 6725x4486
    Size: 3.45 MB
    Location: DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRF-D 25.3: Commanding General of Marine Corps Installations Command visits Darwin, by Cpl Angelina Sara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    RAAF
    Darwin
    MAGTF
    MCICOM
    MRF-D 25.3

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download