U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Jason Woodworth, Commander of Marine Corps Installations Command and Assistant Deputy Commandant, Installations and Logistics (Facilities), presents a challenge coin to Cpl. Ricardo FloresLuna, a network administrator with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Australia, April 18, 2025. MRF-D 25.3 is part of an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and Allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. Woodworth is a native of New York and FloresLuna is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Angelina Sara)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2025 19:27
|Photo ID:
|8985673
|VIRIN:
|250418-M-LO454-1635
|Resolution:
|6725x4486
|Size:
|3.45 MB
|Location:
|DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MRF-D 25.3: Commanding General of Marine Corps Installations Command visits Darwin, by Cpl Angelina Sara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
