Branching Out for a Greener Tomorrow

U.S. Army Col. Laura Hutchinson, 733d Mission Support Group commander and Command Sgt. Maj. Jarred Matthews 733d MSG command sgt. maj. along with members of the 733d Civil Engineer Squadron pose for a group photo at JBLE, Virginia, April 21, 2025. During the installation Arbor Day events, The Arbor Day Foundation named JBLE as a “Tree City” recognizing the base for its effective forest management. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)