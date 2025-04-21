Branching Out for a Greener Tomorrow

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From the left, U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jarred Matthews, 733d Mission Support Group command sgt. maj. and Donald Calder, 733d Civil Engineer Squadron environmental element chief, plant a Red Mulberry tree for Arbor Day at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 21, 2025. Arbor Day is an observance dedicated to tree planting and conservation, every year members of the JBLE community plant native trees to support local ecosystems and promote pollinator health (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)