    Branching Out for a Greener Tomorrow [Image 4 of 6]

    Branching Out for a Greener Tomorrow

    NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Donald Calder, 733d Civil Engineer Squadron environmental element chief takes a photo of Joint Base Langley-Eustis leadership planting a Red Mulberry tree sapling at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 21, 2025. Each tree planted will help improve air quality, combat erosion, and provide critical habitats for pollinators like bees and butterflies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2025
    Date Posted: 04.21.2025 16:39
    Photo ID: 8985395
    VIRIN: 250421-F-QI804-1010
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 23.44 MB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US
    Arbor Day
    Tree City

