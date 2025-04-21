Branching Out for a Greener Tomorrow

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Donald Calder, 733d Civil Engineer Squadron environmental element chief takes a photo of Joint Base Langley-Eustis leadership planting a Red Mulberry tree sapling at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 21, 2025. Each tree planted will help improve air quality, combat erosion, and provide critical habitats for pollinators like bees and butterflies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia)