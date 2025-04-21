Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Branching Out for a Greener Tomorrow [Image 3 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Branching Out for a Greener Tomorrow

    NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Army Col. Laura Hutchinson, 733d Mission Support Group commander pats down the mulch of a freshly planted Red Mulberry tree at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 21, 2025. By adding native flowering trees to the landscape, JBLE is taking steps to strengthen pollination networks and contribute to a healthier, more resilient environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2025
    Date Posted: 04.21.2025 16:39
    Photo ID: 8985394
    VIRIN: 250421-F-QI804-1021
    Resolution: 5761x3833
    Size: 19.88 MB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Branching Out for a Greener Tomorrow [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Branching Out for a Greener Tomorrow
    Branching Out for a Greener Tomorrow
    Branching Out for a Greener Tomorrow
    Branching Out for a Greener Tomorrow
    Branching Out for a Greener Tomorrow
    Branching Out for a Greener Tomorrow

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Arbor Day
    Tree City

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download