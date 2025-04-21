Branching Out for a Greener Tomorrow

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Laura Hutchinson, 733d Mission Support Group commander pats down the mulch of a freshly planted Red Mulberry tree at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 21, 2025. By adding native flowering trees to the landscape, JBLE is taking steps to strengthen pollination networks and contribute to a healthier, more resilient environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)