Branching Out for a Greener Tomorrow

U.S. Army Col. Laura Hutchinson, 733d Mission Support Group commander pats down the mulch of a freshly planted Red Mulberry tree at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 21, 2025. By adding native flowering trees to the landscape, JBLE is taking steps to strengthen pollination networks and contribute to a healthier, more resilient environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)
|04.21.2025
|04.21.2025 16:39
|8985394
|250421-F-QI804-1021
|5761x3833
|19.88 MB
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US
|1
|0
