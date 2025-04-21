Branching Out for a Greener Tomorrow

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From the left, U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jarred Matthews, 733d Mission Support Group command sgt. maj. and Col. Laura Hutchinson, 733d MSG commander listen as the Arbor Day Foundation representative discusses the importance of tree conservation and the “Tree City USA” program at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 21, 2025. The program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters recognizing commitment to effective forest management. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)