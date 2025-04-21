Branching Out for a Greener Tomorrow

U.S. Army Col. Laura Hutchinson, 733d Mission Support Group commander, recites the Arbor Day Proclamation at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 21, 2025. The Arbor Day Foundation name JBLE as “Tree City” in recognition of the installation’s commitment to effective forest management. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Olivia Bithell)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2025 16:39
|Photo ID:
|8985392
|VIRIN:
|250421-F-QI804-1004
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|26.75 MB
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
