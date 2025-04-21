Special Warfare Annual Schroeder Memorial Ruck

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Special Warfare Training Wing student teams swim in the Maltz Special Warfare Aquatic Training Center during a Monster Mash held after the annual Lt. Col. William Schroeder Memorial Ruck, April 8, 2024 on Chapman Training Annex, JBSA-Lackland, Texas. Schroeder distinguished himself by heroism involving placing himself in direct danger to defend his First Sergeant against an armed assailant while serving as commander of the 342d Training Squadron April 8, 2016. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jennifer Gangemi)