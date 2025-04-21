Special Warfare Annual Schroeder Memorial Ruck

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Special Warfare Training Wing staff, cadre, students and families participate in Memorial Push-ups after the Annual Lt. Col. William Schroeder Memorial Ruck at Memorial Circle on Chapman Training Annex, JBSA-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas, April 8, 2025. Schroeder distinguished himself by heroism involving placing himself in direct danger to defend his First Sergeant against an armed assailant as commander of the 342d Training Squadron April 8, 2016. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jennifer Gangemi)