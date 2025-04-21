WTI 2-25 Defensive Counter Air Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1), participates in a defensive counter air operations through use of radar and sensors during an air defense exercise as part of Weapons and Tactics Instructor course 2-25, at Yuma, Arizona, April 12, 2025. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1 which emphasizes operational integration of the six functions of Marine aviation in support of the Marine Air Ground Task Force, Joint and Coalition Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Marc J. Imprevert)