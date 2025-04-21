WTI 2-25 Defensive Counter Air Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1), participate in a defensive counter air exercise during Weapons and Tactics Instructor course 2-25, at Yuma, Arizona, April 12, 2025. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1 which emphasizes operational integration of the six functions of Marine aviation in support of the Marine Air Ground Task Force, Joint and Coalition Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Marc J. Imprevert) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out computer screens.)