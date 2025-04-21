WTI 2-25 Defensive Counter Air Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Ivory Sallette, a native of San Deigo and a tactical air defense controller with Marine Air Support Squadron (MASS) 3, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, participates in a defensive counter air exercise during Weapons and Tactics Instructor course 2-25, at Yuma, Arizona, April 12, 2025. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1) which emphasizes operational integration of the six functions of Marine aviation in support of the Marine Air Ground Task Force, Joint and Coalition Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Marc J. Imprevert)