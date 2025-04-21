Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WTI 2-25 Defensive Counter Air Exercise [Image 2 of 7]

    YUMA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Marc Imprevert 

    Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron-1

    U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1), participate in a defensive counter air exercise during Weapons and Tactics Instructor course 2-25, at Yuma, Arizona, April 12, 2025. WTI is a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1 which emphasizes operational integration of the six functions of Marine aviation in support of the Marine Air Ground Task Force, Joint and Coalition Forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Marc J. Imprevert) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out computer screens.)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2025
    Date Posted: 04.21.2025 14:52
    Photo ID: 8985059
    VIRIN: 250412-M-IC428-1019
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.42 MB
    Location: YUMA, ARIZONA, US
    This work, WTI 2-25 Defensive Counter Air Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Marc Imprevert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Readiness
    Modernization
    WTI
    Lethality
    JointForce
    WTI 2-25

