Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport's total funded program in fiscal year 2024 reached $2 billion. The report is available for review at: https://www.navsea.navy.mil/Portals/103/Documents/NUWC_Newport/NUWCDivisionNewportEconomicReport2024.pdf.
This work, NUWC Division Newport’s impact on economy was $2 billion in 2024, by Jestyn Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NUWC Division Newport’s impact on economy was $2 billion in 2024
