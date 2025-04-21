Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NUWC Division Newport’s impact on economy was $2 billion in 2024

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NUWC Division Newport’s impact on economy was $2 billion in 2024

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2025

    Photo by Jestyn Flores 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport's total funded program in fiscal year 2024 reached $2 billion. The report is available for review at: https://www.navsea.navy.mil/Portals/103/Documents/NUWC_Newport/NUWCDivisionNewportEconomicReport2024.pdf.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2025
    Date Posted: 04.21.2025 14:26
    Photo ID: 8985034
    VIRIN: 250411-N-N1810-1001
    Resolution: 1000x805
    Size: 670.45 KB
    Location: NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NUWC Division Newport’s impact on economy was $2 billion in 2024, by Jestyn Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NUWC Division Newport’s impact on economy was $2 billion in 2024

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Economic Impact
    NUWC Division Newport
    25-12

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download