Date Taken: 04.11.2025 Date Posted: 04.21.2025 14:26 Photo ID: 8985034 VIRIN: 250411-N-N1810-1001 Resolution: 1000x805 Size: 670.45 KB Location: NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, NUWC Division Newport’s impact on economy was $2 billion in 2024, by Jestyn Flores, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.