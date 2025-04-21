Quantico Fire Services Hosts Fire Truck Rides

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Quantico Fire and Emergency Services personnel pose for a photo with Hyunah Oh during a fire truck ride on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Apr. 18, 2025. Quantico Fire and Emergency Services hosted a fire truck ride for winners of the 2024 Fire Prevention Week Coloring contest. The fire truck picked up the students from their base address and drove them to Crossroads Elementary School. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Federico Marquez)