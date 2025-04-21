Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Quantico Fire Services Hosts Fire Truck Rides [Image 4 of 7]

    Quantico Fire Services Hosts Fire Truck Rides

    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Federico Marquez 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    Hyunah Oh, a contest winner, and her father Mr. Oh, pose for a photo during a fire truck ride on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Apr. 18, 2025. Quantico Fire and Emergency Services hosted a fire truck ride for winners of the 2024 Fire Prevention Week Coloring contest. The fire truck picked up the students from their base address and drove them to Crossroads Elementary School. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Federico Marquez)

