18th Annual CEANCO

U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Thomas “Patrick” Payne, Medal of Honor recipient, speaks to participants about leadership and commitment during the Conference of European Armies for Noncommissioned Officers in Tallinn, Estonia, April 17, 2025. The 18th Annual Conference of European Armies for Noncommissioned Officers is the premier senior enlisted security cooperation event across the European theater, hosting more than 40 Allied and partner nation senior leaderships, build relationships, and share best practices for collective security. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Osburn)