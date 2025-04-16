18th Annual CEANCO

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Command Sgt. Maj. Andreas Rebane, command sergeant major, Estonian Division, presents a plaque to U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jeremiah Inman, command sergeant major, United States Army Europe and Africa, during the conclusion of the Conference of European Armies for Noncommissioned Officers in Tallinn, Estonia, April 17, 2025. The 18th Annual Conference of European Armies for Noncommissioned Officers is the premier senior enlisted security cooperation event across the European theater, hosting more than 40 Allied and partner nation senior leaderships, build relationships, and share best practices for collective security.