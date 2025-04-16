18th Annual CEANCO

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Matthew Van Wagenen, deputy chief of staff, Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, speaks to attendees during the annual Conference of European Armies for Noncommissioned Officers in Tallinn, Estonia, April 17, 2025. The 18th Annual Conference of European Armies for Noncommissioned Officers is the premier senior enlisted security cooperation event across the European theater, hosting more than 40 Allied and partner nation senior leaderships, build relationships, and share best practices for collective security. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Osburn)