18th Annual CEANCO

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jeremiah Inman, United States Army Europe and Africa command sergeant major, addresses attendees during the 18th Annual Conference of European Armies for Noncommissioned Officers in Tallinn, Estonia, April 15, 2025. The Conference of European Armies for Noncommissioned Officers is the premier senior enlisted security cooperation event across the European theater, hosting more than 40 Allied and partner nation senior leaderships, build relationships, and share best practices for collective security. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Osburn)