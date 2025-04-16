Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18th Annual CEANCO

    TALLINN, HARJUMAA, ESTONIA

    04.15.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Osburn 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    Senior enlisted leaders from more than 40 Allied and partner nations participate in the week-long Conference of European Armies for Noncommissioned Officers in Tallinn, Estonia, April 15, 2025. The 18th Annual Conference of European Armies for Noncommissioned Officers is the premier senior enlisted security cooperation event across the European theater, hosting more than 40 Allied and partner nation senior leaderships, build relationships, and share best practices for collective security. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Osburn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 04.21.2025 04:00
    Photo ID: 8983880
    VIRIN: 250415-A-UE565-1496
    Resolution: 1500x1000
    Size: 880.69 KB
    Location: TALLINN, HARJUMAA, EE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th Annual CEANCO [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Christopher Osburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

