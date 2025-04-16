Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Curtis Wilbur Sailor Mans The Helm

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Curtis Wilbur Sailor Mans The Helm

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.13.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Mark Bergado 

    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

    Seaman Apprentice Noah Pedeaux, from Central, Louisiana, mans the helm from the bridge of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) in the Pacific Ocean, April 14, 2025. Curtis Wilbur, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mark Bergado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2025
    Date Posted: 04.20.2025 09:44
    Photo ID: 8983247
    VIRIN: 250414-N-QV397-2024
    Resolution: 2415x3623
    Size: 3.79 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Curtis Wilbur Sailor Mans The Helm, by SA Mark Bergado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    manning the helm
    U.S. Navy
    USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download