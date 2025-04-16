Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) Live-Fire Exercise

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) Live-Fire Exercise

    INDIAN OCEAN

    04.16.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Hannah Fry 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    INDIAN OCEAN (April 17, 2025) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) fires the Phalanx Close-in Weapons System (CIWS) during a live-fire exercise while underway in the Indian Ocean, April 17. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2025
    Date Posted: 04.20.2025 06:24
    Photo ID: 8983234
    VIRIN: 250417-N-ZS816-1672
    Resolution: 5556x3704
    Size: 2.25 MB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) Live-Fire Exercise, by PO1 Hannah Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Live-fire exercise
    DESRON 15
    GUNEX
    Ralph Johnson
    DDG 114

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download