    Commander, Strike Group 11 Visits USS Michael Monsoor [Image 2 of 3]

    Commander, Strike Group 11 Visits USS Michael Monsoor

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.11.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Indra Beaufort 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    250411-N-IE405-1477 PACIFIC OCEAN (April 11, 2025) Capt. Matthew Smidt, commanding officer of the Zumwalt-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Monsoor, from Seattle, Washington, explains the legacy of Michael Monsoor to Commander, Carrier Strike Group 11 Rear Adm. Max Clark, a native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in the Hall of Heroes while the ship is in the Pacific Ocean, April 11, 2025. USS Michael Monsoor is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)

    Date Taken: 04.11.2025
    Date Posted: 04.20.2025 05:46
    Photo ID: 8983230
    VIRIN: 250411-N-IE405-1477
    Resolution: 5933x3834
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Pacific Ocean
    Commander
    (DESRON) 15
    Michael Monsoor
    USS Michael Monsoor
    Strike Group 11

