    USS Preble Conducts Visit, Board, Search and Seizure Drill [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Preble Conducts Visit, Board, Search and Seizure Drill

    JAPAN

    04.17.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jamaal Liddell 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    250417-N-NF288-326 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 17, 2025) Sailors assigned to the visit, board, search and seizure team pose for a photo on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) in Yokosuka, Japan, April 17. Preble is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

    VIRIN: 250417-N-NF288-7134
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Preble Conducts Visit, Board, Search and Seizure Drill [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Jamaal Liddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

