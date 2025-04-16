USS Preble Conducts an Ammo Onload Evolution

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250417-N-NF288-269 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 17, 2025) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) conducts an ammunition onload evolution in Yokosuka, Japan, April 17. Preble is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)