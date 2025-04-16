Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Preble Departs Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    USS Preble Departs Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    04.16.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jamaal Liddell 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    250416-N-NF288-185 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 16, 2025) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) move netting as the ship prepares to depart Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, April 16. Preble is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2025
    Date Posted: 04.19.2025 05:53
    Photo ID: 8982937
    VIRIN: 250416-N-NF288-8332
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP
    This work, USS Preble Departs Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Jamaal Liddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

