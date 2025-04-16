USS Preble Departs Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250416-N-NF288-176 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 16, 2025) Pier workers prepare to remove the brow as the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) prepares to depart Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, April 16. Preble is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)