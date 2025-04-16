USS Milius (DDG 69) Sailors Participate in 5K Fun Run at Changi Naval Base in Singapore

SINGAPORE (April 18, 2025) – Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) participate in a 5-kilometer fun run on the pier at Changi Naval Base in Singapore, April 18, 2025. Milius is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2025 05:22
|Photo ID:
|8982925
|VIRIN:
|250418-N-UA460-1035
|Resolution:
|6720x4178
|Size:
|3.61 MB
|Location:
|SG
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
