USS Milius (DDG 69) Sailors Participate in 5K Fun Run at Changi Naval Base in Singapore

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SINGAPORE (April 18, 2025) – Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) participate in a 5-kilometer fun run on the pier at Changi Naval Base in Singapore, April 18, 2025. Milius is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)