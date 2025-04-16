Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Milius (DDG 69) Sailors Participate in 5K Fun Run at Changi Naval Base in Singapore [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Milius (DDG 69) Sailors Participate in 5K Fun Run at Changi Naval Base in Singapore

    SINGAPORE

    04.18.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    SINGAPORE (April 18, 2025) – Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) participate in a 5-kilometer fun run on the pier at Changi Naval Base in Singapore, April 18, 2025. Milius is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    This work, USS Milius (DDG 69) Sailors Participate in 5K Fun Run at Changi Naval Base in Singapore [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    7th Fleet
    Singapore
    5K
    DESRON
    Changi
    Milius

