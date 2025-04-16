Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Hamilton Hosts Multi-Agency K-9 Training Event [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fort Hamilton Hosts Multi-Agency K-9 Training Event

    BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2025

    Photo by Mark Getman 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    On March 12, children from Fort Hamilton's Child and Youth Services program were afforded the opportunity to engage with K9 units and their trainers following a specialized demonstration. This event was incorporated into a multi-agency training exercise organized by the Transportation Security Administration at the installation. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman/Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2025
    Date Posted: 04.18.2025 19:46
    Photo ID: 8982776
    VIRIN: 250312-A-LO645-6574
    Resolution: 4951x3376
    Size: 11.3 MB
    Location: BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, US
    Hometown: FORT HAMILTON, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Hamilton Hosts Multi-Agency K-9 Training Event [Image 4 of 4], by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Hamilton Hosts Multi-Agency K-9 Training Event
    Fort Hamilton Hosts Multi-Agency K-9 Training Event
    Fort Hamilton Hosts Multi-Agency K-9 Training Event
    Fort Hamilton Hosts Multi-Agency K-9 Training Event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Hamilton Hosts Multi-Agency K-9 Training Event

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    US Army
    Readiness
    TSA
    Partner Agencies
    USAG Fort Hamilton

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download