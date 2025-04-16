On March 12, children from Fort Hamilton's Child and Youth Services program were afforded the opportunity to engage with K9 units and their trainers following a specialized demonstration. This event was incorporated into a multi-agency training exercise organized by the Transportation Security Administration at the installation. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman/Fort Hamilton Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2025 19:46
|Photo ID:
|8982776
|VIRIN:
|250312-A-LO645-6574
|Resolution:
|4951x3376
|Size:
|11.3 MB
|Location:
|BAY RIDGE, NEW YORK, US
|Hometown:
|FORT HAMILTON, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Hamilton Hosts Multi-Agency K-9 Training Event [Image 4 of 4], by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Hamilton Hosts Multi-Agency K-9 Training Event
No keywords found.