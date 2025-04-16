Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Paul Revere Capture Site [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Paul Revere Capture Site

    CONCORD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2025

    Photo by Laura Berry 

    Massachusetts National Guard Public Affairs

    LINCOLN, Mass. -- Current day photo from the Paul Revere Capture Site, April 16, 2025.
    (Massachusetts National Guard photo by Laura Berry)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 04.18.2025 13:24
    Photo ID: 8982126
    VIRIN: 250416-O-JK179-7450
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 10.54 MB
    Location: CONCORD, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Paul Revere Capture Site [Image 5 of 5], by Laura Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Paul Revere Capture Site
    Paul Revere Capture Site
    Paul Revere Capture Site
    Paul Revere Capture Site
    Paul Revere Capture Site

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Massachusetts National Guard
    Lincoln
    Concord
    Rev250
    Paul Revere Capture Site

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download