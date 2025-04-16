Nordhaus, Raines address Ohio Air Guardsmen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Air Force Gen. Steve Nordhaus, chief, National Guard Bureau, and Senior Enlisted Advisor John Raines, SEA to the CNGB, speak with Ohio Air National Guardsmen at the National Guard Memorial Museum, Washington, D.C., April 16, 2025. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Zach Sheely)