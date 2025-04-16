Air Force Gen. Steve Nordhaus, chief, National Guard Bureau, and Senior Enlisted Advisor John Raines, SEA to the CNGB, speak with Ohio Air National Guardsmen at the National Guard Memorial Museum, Washington, D.C., April 16, 2025. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Zach Sheely)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2025 08:49
|Photo ID:
|8981575
|VIRIN:
|250416-Z-VX744-1291
|Resolution:
|6582x4388
|Size:
|5.68 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nordhaus, Raines address Ohio Air Guardsmen [Image 13 of 13], by MSG Zach Sheely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.