RAF Mildenhall hosts USAFE Wing Leadership Conference

U.S. Air Force Gen. James Hecker, U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa commander, provides opening remarks during the Wing Leadership Conference 2025 at RAF Mildenhall, England, April 15, 2025. The conference focused specifically on strategic thinking and institutional leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)
