RAF Mildenhall hosts USAFE Wing Leadership Conference

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Paul Moga, right, 3rd Air Force commander, listens to opening remarks delivered by Gen. James Hecker, U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa commander, at RAF Mildenhall, England, April 15, 2025. The Wing Leadership Conference 2025 was tailored to provide region-specific discussion on how best to serve with NATO allied and partner nation air forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)