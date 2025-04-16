U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Paul Moga, right, 3rd Air Force commander, listens to opening remarks delivered by Gen. James Hecker, U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa commander, at RAF Mildenhall, England, April 15, 2025. The Wing Leadership Conference 2025 was tailored to provide region-specific discussion on how best to serve with NATO allied and partner nation air forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2025 07:36
|Photo ID:
|8981549
|VIRIN:
|250415-F-WG663-1975
|Resolution:
|5808x3490
|Size:
|1.68 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RAF Mildenhall hosts USAFE Wing Leadership Conference [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Cody Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.