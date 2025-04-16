NSA Souda Bay signs SAAPM Proclamation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 17, 2025) Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay Fleet & Family Support Center (FFSC) Director Denise Prendergast and FFSC Region Resiliency Counselor Rachel Wolfe Personnel host a Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month proclamation signing and informational booth onboard NSA Souda Bay April 17, 2025. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Delaney Jensen)