    NSA Souda Bay signs SAAPM Proclamation [Image 1 of 4]

    NSA Souda Bay signs SAAPM Proclamation

    GREECE

    04.17.2025

    Photo by Delaney Jensen 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 17, 2025) Capt. Stephen Steacy, commanding officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay signs a Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month proclamation onboard NSA Souda Bay April 17, 2025. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Delaney Jensen)

