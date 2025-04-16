Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daily Operations aboard USS Ralph Johnson [Image 13 of 14]

    Daily Operations aboard USS Ralph Johnson

    INDIAN OCEAN

    04.14.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Hannah Fry 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    INDIAN OCEAN (April 15, 2025) Seaman Jermel Grissom from St. Luis, Missouri, steers the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) from the pilot house while underway in the Indian Ocean, April 15. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2025
    VIRIN: 250415-N-ZS816-2007
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    This work, Daily Operations aboard USS Ralph Johnson [Image 14 of 14], by PO1 Hannah Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

