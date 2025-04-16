Daily Operations aboard USS Ralph Johnson

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

INDIAN OCEAN (April 15, 2025) Seaman Jermel Grissom from St. Luis, Missouri, steers the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) from the pilot house while underway in the Indian Ocean, April 15. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)