Crew Served Weapons Qualification aboard USS Ralph Johnson

INDIAN OCEAN (March 27, 2025) Navy Counselor 1st Class Robert Carlos from Phoenix, Arizona, fires an M1A2 .50 caliber machine gun amidships of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) while underway in the Indian Ocean, March 27. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)