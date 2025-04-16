Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Crew Served Weapons Qualification aboard USS Ralph Johnson [Image 9 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Crew Served Weapons Qualification aboard USS Ralph Johnson

    INDIAN OCEAN

    03.26.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Hannah Fry 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    INDIAN OCEAN (March 27, 2025) Chief Quartermaster Ceceilia Acosta Schrank from Wautoma, Wisconsin, loads an M240B machine gun on the aft missile-deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) while underway in the Indian Ocean, March 27. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2025
    Date Posted: 04.17.2025 23:43
    Photo ID: 8981063
    VIRIN: 250327-N-ZS816-1053
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.7 MB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Crew Served Weapons Qualification aboard USS Ralph Johnson [Image 14 of 14], by PO1 Hannah Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Visit, Board, Search and Seizure Drill aboard USS Ralph Johnson
    Visit, Board, Search and Seizure Drill aboard USS Ralph Johnson
    Visit, Board, Search and Seizure Drill aboard USS Ralph Johnson
    Visit, Board, Search and Seizure Drill aboard USS Ralph Johnson
    Visit, Board, Search and Seizure Drill aboard USS Ralph Johnson
    Visit, Board, Search and Seizure Drill aboard USS Ralph Johnson
    Crew Served Weapons Qualification aboard USS Ralph Johnson
    Crew Served Weapons Qualification aboard USS Ralph Johnson
    Crew Served Weapons Qualification aboard USS Ralph Johnson
    Crew Served Weapons Qualification aboard USS Ralph Johnson
    Daily Operations aboard USS Ralph Johnson
    Daily Operations aboard USS Ralph Johnson
    Daily Operations aboard USS Ralph Johnson
    Visit, Board, Search and Seizure Drill aboard USS Ralph Johnson

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    machine gun
    rifle
    DESRON 15
    Gun shoot
    Ralph Johnson
    DDG 114

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download