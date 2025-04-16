Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Visit, Board, Search and Seizure Drill aboard USS Ralph Johnson [Image 5 of 14]

    Visit, Board, Search and Seizure Drill aboard USS Ralph Johnson

    BAY OF BENGAL

    03.28.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Hannah Fry 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    BAY OF BENGAL (March 29, 2025) Lt. Justin Makin from Marlboro, New Jersey, right, and Chief Fire Controlman James Warren from Orlando, Florida, left, clear the weather decks during a visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS) drill amidships of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) while underway in the Bay of Bengal, March 29. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

    Date Taken: 03.28.2025
    Date Posted: 04.17.2025 23:43
    VIRIN: 250329-N-ZS816-3004
    Location: BAY OF BENGAL
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Visit, Board, Search and Seizure Drill aboard USS Ralph Johnson [Image 14 of 14], by PO1 Hannah Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    VBSS
    DESRON 15
    Ralph Johnson
    DDG 114

