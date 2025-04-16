Visit, Board, Search and Seizure Drill aboard USS Ralph Johnson

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

BAY OF BENGAL (March 29, 2025) Lt. Justin Makin from Marlboro, New Jersey, right, and Chief Fire Controlman James Warren from Orlando, Florida, left, clear the weather decks during a visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS) drill amidships of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) while underway in the Bay of Bengal, March 29. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)