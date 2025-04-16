Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff members from The College Academy watched a live performance by a collaboration of Army Reserve Bands during the 250th Army Band Tour in New York, April 17, 2025. he tour aims to connect communities with the U.S. Army through music, showcasing the talent and professionalism of Army musicians. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. David Cook)