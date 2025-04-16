Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgts. Samuel Ford (left) and Hallie Koches, vocalists with the 78th Army Band, perform a duet during the 250th Army Band Tour at The College Academy in New York, April 17, 2025. The tour aims to connect communities with the U.S. Army through music, showcasing the talent and professionalism of Army musicians. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. David Cook)