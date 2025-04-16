Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Neasha Powell, a vocalist with the 78th Army Band, performs a solo piece during the 250th Army Band Tour at The College Academy in New York, April 17, 2025. The tour aims to connect communities with the U.S. Army through music, showcasing the talent and professionalism of Army musicians. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. David Cook)